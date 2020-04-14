Person shot and killed after fight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second day in a row a person was shot and killed in Birmingham.
Officers say they got the call of a person shot around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was lying in the middle of the roadway suffering from a gun shot wound at 4723 2nd Avenue South and 48th St. Firefighters pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
Officers say a fight turned physical and someone came to this location and fired shots.
Right now no one is in custody.
A man was shot multiple times and killed on 48th Street North Monday afternoon.
