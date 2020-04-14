Parole hearings to resume May 18 in Alabama

“The health, safety and well-being of all Alabamians is paramount during this evolving health pandemic,” Ivey said. “It is vitally important we keep Alabama’s criminal justice system functioning for the good of public safety. As we continue evaluating our efforts throughout this process, we have worked diligently to ensure efficiency and continuity of critical government services by allowing for virtual meetings. I appreciate the Board of Pardons and Paroles for collaborating with my office to ensure we continue their important work.”