A look at tornado damage in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - People in Blount County are still working to clean up the damage from Sunday night’s tornadoes.
Two tornadoes, an EF-2 and an EF-0, hit the county, damaging a number of homes and property. A lot of folks are still without power. Still most families are saying even with all the work left to rebuild and recover, they are just thankful no one was hurt.
Jodi Faulkner’s home is off of County Road 33. Workers just finished putting up a new roof on Saturday. Sunday part of that roof was blown off and into a nearby tree. Strong winds hit blowing open their French doors.
“Of course, I started running. He was trying to hold them, and our deck was falling, and then we heard the noise up top,” Faulkner said.
Once the sun came up, the Faulkner family came outside to take a look at the damage.
“There is a lot of damage. Our house was blown off its foundation. Hole in the roof,” Jodi Faulkner said.
The Blount County EMA continues to assess the damage to help get federal funds for the recovery effort.
“We had several homes destroyed in the Oneonta area. We had one home picked up off its foundation and blown into the woods,” Don Roybal, Blount County EMA Director said.
Belinda Rogers told WBRC Fox6 News she was sitting on the couch and her husband just came inside and said they had to take cover. It was too late.
The EF-2 tornado hit, and the home was moved several yards away. The Rogers had little time to react, but even with their home destroyed no one was injured.
Despite all of the damage, people here are thankful to be alive.
“We have all of us. We are all alive. God has a plan for us. I say we should have been gone,” Bennett said.
Bennett said God had other plans. The EMA is asking folks to stay away from this area. Power lines are still down, and power crews have lot of work to get things back to normal. They are being told power will be back in a couple more days.
