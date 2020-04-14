At least 45 positive COVID-19 cases in state veterans homes, 2 people have died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs confirms there are 25 residents and 18 staff members at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City who have now tested positive for COVID-19.
The first case was reported on April 8.
Sadly, two residents at the home who tested positive for the virus, ages 89 and 99, have died. They also had other chronic conditions.
Two employees of the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette have also tested positive.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) says they continue to follow precautionary measures at the state’s four veterans homes to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus during this state and national crisis.
On March 12, the ADVA and the contracted state veterans homes’ care provider, Health Management Resources (HMR), implemented a policy that restricts visitations at the homes to only staff, necessary external medical personnel, and immediate families of residents facing end-of-life situations, to control the exposure of the virus to employees and residents.
“We want to assure the families of those veterans entrusted in our care, and to the communities, that our professional and dedicated staff at the state veterans homes are following all necessary precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus by screening and testing residents and employees of the COVID-19 virus,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “In addition to precautionary measures in place, the staff are adequately supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE), such as facemasks and gloves, to protect them and the veterans in their care from contracting the virus,” added Davis.
Residents who test positive for the virus are moved to isolation areas inside the homes for further care and treatment. Employees who exhibit symptoms of the virus are prohibited entry into facility.
There have been no reported positive cases of the virus at the Huntsville and Pell City state veterans homes as of the date of this release.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.