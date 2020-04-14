JeffCo Health Dept. helps volunteer-based group expand mask distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of volunteers in Birmingham are sewing thousands of face masks right this minute to help healthcare workers.
And now, those volunteers are being called on by the Jefferson County Health Department to sew masks for first responders.
Kathy Green said she saw a need, and she wanted to do something about it. So, she founded Bham Face Masks about a month ago.
Now she and 600 other volunteers haven’t stopped sewing since.
These masks are not a medical-grade device. They’re made out of a double layer of cotton.
The mask’s job it is basically to protect others from the person who is wearing the mask.
Bham Face Masks said they’ve seen their masks being used as a supplementary device in the medical field: maybe covering an N95 mask, or maybe it’s going on support staff who aren’t providing direct care to patients.
After Bham Face Masks distributed close to 35,000 masks, the Jefferson County Health Department reached out to them.
“There is a big ask that has come in directly to feel the need to from the Jefferson County Unified Command, the public safety branch. And those masks will be going directly to our first responders. So it’s EMTs, it’s police force, it’s fire force, it’s all those first responders,” said Green.
If you want to help sew or donate to Bham Face Masks, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.