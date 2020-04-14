Jack’s and the community raise $70k for COVID-19 relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news about help for some people hurting financially because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Generous donations from the community and Jack’s have now raised $70,000 to benefit those affected by COVID-19.
Through the Jack’s Family Fund guests were invited to make a donation with every order.
The money raised will go to United Way’s Meals on Wheels of Central Alabama.
Jack’s has partnered with several local media affiliates, Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper, Mayfield Dairy Farms, The University of Alabama, Lamar Advertising Company and THINC Advertising to assist in their efforts through grants, in-kind support and other financial donations.
