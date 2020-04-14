Jack’s and the community raise $70k for COVID-19 relief

Donations raised $70k (Source: Jack's)
By WBRC Staff | April 14, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 1:58 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news about help for some people hurting financially because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Generous donations from the community and Jack’s have now raised $70,000 to benefit those affected by COVID-19.

Through the Jack’s Family Fund guests were invited to make a donation with every order.

The money raised will go to United Way’s Meals on Wheels of Central Alabama.

Jack’s has partnered with several local media affiliates, Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper, Mayfield Dairy Farms, The University of Alabama, Lamar Advertising Company and THINC Advertising to assist in their efforts through grants, in-kind support and other financial donations.

