Islamic Society opens free food pantry for those in need

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Islamic Society is providing a free food pantry for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
The pantry is stocked with canned foods and other non-perishable groceries and it’s available to anyone who is in need.
The pantry is a drive thru at the front entrance at the Hoover Crescent Islamic Center located at 2524 Hackberry Lane, Hoover, AL 35226.
“It is our duty as Muslims to feed our neighbors,” said Mr. Ashfaq Taufique, BIS President Emeritus.
