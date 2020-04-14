Helena woman billed over $1,000 for COVID-19 testing

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Helena woman got a big surprise this week after recently being tested for COVID-19. The results didn’t shock her, the over $1,000 bill did!
A recent headache led to chills and a fever, so Bijauna Harris’s boss told her to get a COVID-19 test before coming back to work. She did and tested negative. She’s thankful for that.
She doesn’t have insurance, so she had to pay out of pocket for a telemedicine consult and the actual coronavirus test cost her about $200. To her surprise when she opened the bill from the lab, it said she owes over $1,000. That blindsided her and she says she was never warned that she would get a bill from the lab.
"It hit me pretty hard. I’m trying to stay in good spirits and everything, but you know for someone who has kids and not working right now, that’s pretty tough. I just kind want other people to be aware that this could happen to them too,” Harris said.
We reached out to the lab for a comment. The federal government insures free COVID-19 testing through state Medicare or if the lab requests the funds directly from the federal government.
