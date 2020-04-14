Happy Birthday, Landen! The little boy injured in a tornado celebrates with a parade

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Landen Godsey, who was critically injured in a north Alabama tornado in December celebrated his 9th birthday on Tuesday, April 14.
Tragically, Landen’s parents were both killed when the tornado destroyed their mobile home in Lawrence County.
Landen’s aunt Allison says he is getting stronger and making big strides in his recovery.
He still has his trache tube, which he said he’s more than ready for his doctor to remove.
Allison said Tuesday would have been Landen’s next swallow study, but because of the coronavirus crisis they can’t safely do it right now.
Landen has therapy at home two days a week. His nana, who has been with him since the storm, helps with the therapy. Landen has been home from Children’s Hospital for about four weeks.
Allison said she posted on Facebook that Landen’s 9th birthday was coming up, and the community came out by the dozens for a birthday parade.
Allison said Landen’s parade was bigger than their annual Christmas parade. Landen said it was ‘big.’
Landen also said the first thing he’s going to do when he gets his trache out is go to Buffalo Wild Wings. He also misses Burger King.
We wish Landen the very best and a speedy recovery.
