FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are starting the day dry and cool with temperatures in the 40s. A few spots like Haleyville and Cullman have dipped into the upper 30s where frost is possible. We are still dealing with some cloud cover, but I do expect clouds to eventually thin out this afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the low to mid 60s. Dry and cool air will continue to move in from the north this afternoon giving us winds around 10-15 mph. All of the unsettled weather and rain chances will likely remain along the Gulf Coast where a cold front has stalled. We are going to see a chilly night with temperatures dropping quickly into the 30s and 40s.
FIRST ALERT FOR PATCHY FROST TONIGHT: The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for most of Central Alabama Wednesday morning. With a mostly clear sky and very dry conditions, temperatures could drop into the mid to upper 30s for many locations. If winds continue out of the north at 10 mph, it will be possible that we wake up tomorrow morning slightly warmer than what is projected. Regardless, it is important for you cover up your plants tonight if you are concerned that the cold weather could hurt them. It is also a good reminder to bring your pets inside too so they can stay warm.
SUNSHINE CONTINUES WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Middle of the week is looking dry and sunny with highs in the 60s. Wednesday afternoon will remain cool with highs in the low to mid-60s. We could see temperatures dip into the upper 30s Thursday morning, so patchy frost could occur again for areas along and north of I-20/59. Thursday will give way to plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
RAIN CHANCES RETURN THIS WEEKEND: We could see a little more moisture build into Alabama Friday evening. We have a small chance for rain early Friday evening and another chance on Saturday. The European model is a little more aggressive showing more scattered showers moving in late Saturday evening while the GFS model keeps us mostly dry. Plan for rain moving in Saturday night with rain lingering into the first half of Sunday. Highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
BEYOND THE SEVEN DAY: Looking ahead to next week, we are looking a little warmer with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. We could see a better chance for showers and storms by the middle part of next week around Wednesday and Thursday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.