FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are starting the day dry and cool with temperatures in the 40s. A few spots like Haleyville and Cullman have dipped into the upper 30s where frost is possible. We are still dealing with some cloud cover, but I do expect clouds to eventually thin out this afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the low to mid 60s. Dry and cool air will continue to move in from the north this afternoon giving us winds around 10-15 mph. All of the unsettled weather and rain chances will likely remain along the Gulf Coast where a cold front has stalled. We are going to see a chilly night with temperatures dropping quickly into the 30s and 40s.