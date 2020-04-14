EF-2 tornado leaves damge on Easter Sunday in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An EF-2 tornado left damage throughout much of Reece City and the Etowah County portion of Boaz, but it’s still unknown whether that, or straight line winds, or perhaps both, downed trees throughout the Keener community.
The tornado that left so much damage on the Marshall County part of Boaz also left heavy damage on Glover Road in Etowah County.
It also left heavy damage to the Hope Independent Baptist Church, ripping off the front doors and exposing the sanctuary.
One woman says her mother and son were trapped inside a mobile home after trees fell on it. Her mother was sitting in a recliner but moved from it minutes before a tree fell on that very spot.
She says two neighboring teenagers were able to free them.
“This day and age, most teenagers are selfish. You know, they don’t want to help,” Amanda Bradley said. “First thing they did was come and make sure my son and my mom were okay. The neighbors got them out, made sure they were safe, and we were able to get them to safety.”
Another resident says pieces of one particular home that was hit hard, ended up all over the neighborhood.
One mobile home was flipped over several times and blown open.
Utility poles were brought down, with power lines dangling just a few feet from the road.
Storms also left widespread damage throughout Keener on U.S. Highway 11.
Those storms knocked down dozens of trees, many falling on houses and cars, and a few smaller trees falling on the Keener Baptist Church.
The National Weather Service has not determined whether a tornado left the damage in Keener, even though the community is adjacent to the town of Reece City.
No one was hurt in that part of Etowah County.
