Coroner identifies 2 victims in separate B’ham homicides Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two homicide victims in Birmingham on Monday have been identified by the Jefferson County coroner.
Tim’Darius Theophilus Gamble, 21, and 23-year-old Cordai Deonte Molette are named as the two fatal shooting victims.
The coroner’s office says Gamble sustained fatal injuries during a reported domestic situation in the 700 block of Avenue H in Pratt City. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m.
It is reported that Molette was shot multiple times while driving near the intersection of Messer Airport Highway and 49th Street North. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Police are investigating both deaths as homicides. If you have any information about either case, please contact the Birmingham Police Department.
