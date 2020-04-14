Coroner identifies 2 victims in separate B’ham homicides Monday

By WBRC Staff | April 14, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 7:40 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two homicide victims in Birmingham on Monday have been identified by the Jefferson County coroner.

Tim’Darius Theophilus Gamble, 21, and 23-year-old Cordai Deonte Molette are named as the two fatal shooting victims.

The coroner’s office says Gamble sustained fatal injuries during a reported domestic situation in the 700 block of Avenue H in Pratt City. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m.

It is reported that Molette was shot multiple times while driving near the intersection of Messer Airport Highway and 49th Street North. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police are investigating both deaths as homicides. If you have any information about either case, please contact the Birmingham Police Department.

