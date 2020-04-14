Community bands together to help Carbon Hill tornado victims

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Local businesses, church groups, and community members are donating items to help people impacted by the Easter tornado in Carbon Hill.
The strength of the Easter tornado in Carbon Hill was not as powerful as the strength of the community pulling together in the aftermath.
"If you look at the picture - that is a miracle. Carbon Hill was definitely blessed on Easter Sunday. It could have been much worse,” said Eric House, Carbon Hill Police Chief.
The chief believes the tornado tracked almost a mile of damage across the city -- some losing everything in the storm. But now, the community is trying to fill in the gaps.
The department has is collecting and distributing donations of food and toiletries to people impacted by the tornado and snacks to volunteers who rushed to the community to help clean-up.
The drop off and pick-up point is inside’s the department’s garage and the chief says there’s still space left for more donations.
You can come to the police station to get the supplies. The chief says they may ask for your ID because they’re trying to make sure they serve the people in this area.
They’re asking for water, toiletries, and on perishable food items. They’re not accepting clothing items. If you need help or would like to donate, you’re asked to contact the police station at 205-924-4411.
