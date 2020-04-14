The City of Moody celebrates senior athletes with banners

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - This is so cool.
The City of Moody in St. Clair County is putting banners up on Highway 411 of all the senior athletes at Moody High School.
Many of these athletes didn’t get to finish their sport on the field because of the pandemic.
There has never been a senior year like 2020, and we can’t imagine how hard it has been for all of the students in Alabama.
Seniors we are celebrating you, too. You can upload your non-professional pictures in this link.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.