The City of Moody celebrates senior athletes with banners

The City of Moody celebrates senior athletes with banners
(Source: AP)
By WBRC Staff | April 14, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 6:41 PM

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - This is so cool.

The City of Moody in St. Clair County is putting banners up on Highway 411 of all the senior athletes at Moody High School.

Many of these athletes didn’t get to finish their sport on the field because of the pandemic.

There has never been a senior year like 2020, and we can’t imagine how hard it has been for all of the students in Alabama.

They’re going up! The Public Works Department has the Senior banners displayed in front of Milo’s. GO MOODY BLUE DEVILS!

Posted by City of Moody on Monday, April 13, 2020

Seniors we are celebrating you, too. You can upload your non-professional pictures in this link.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.