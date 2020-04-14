Business owners assess damage in Carbon Hill

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - As cleanup continues for homeowners following the Easter tornado in Carbon Hill, business owners are also taking stock of damage.
Carolyn Jones owns the Elegant Events building downtown and uses the space for events and to store decorations.
After the storm passed Sunday, she rushed to the building to see the damage. Initially she thought she only had a window blown out, but as she walked through the building she found more damage.
“As we were going upstairs, we could hear the ceiling fall,” said Jones.
All four corners of the roof were peeled back as the powerful EF-1 tornado skirted through Carbon Hill.
She says the insurance company is concerned about what the upwards of 100 mile per hour winds did to the more than 100 year old building.
Jones says she’s thankful no one was hurt, but as a business owner the punch of the storm couldn’t have come at a worse time.
“I had about six events that had to be postponed because of this pandemic, so I wasn’t expecting this to make it even worse, and now I’ve got to deal with what the insurance company decides to do," said Jones.
None of her equipment inside the building was damaged in the storm, but she’s trying to get it out quickly now as a precaution.
She says that she was actually trying to sell this building and relocate, so that makes this even more complicated. She says the insurance company will be back out Friday for another assessment.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.