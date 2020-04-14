Blount County road washed out, closed for rest of year after Sunday storms

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in Blount County are still trying to recover after storm damage from two tornadoes that hit the county Sunday night.
Some homes were damaged, but a major roadway is also now out of commission after being washed out, causing a massive hole.
Work on the road probably won’t start until September and more than likely won’t be open to the public until sometime next year.
The washout happened Sunday night after a massive rain storm and powerful winds hit a section of County Road 7. A lot of people travel the highway between Hayden and US 31.
Chrissi Bennett and George Trost came out for an up close look at the damage. “Amazed. This is, like, amazing. I can’t believe it,” Bennett said.
Blount County officials estimate the hole is 120 feet across and about 50 feet deep. “I think it’s incredible nobody got injured. You just hate to see that is just crazy,” Trost said.
The first priority is blocking off the area. “We are going to gate it off. Keep the public out of here. We got gates ordered. We put down trees trying to keep the immediate traffic out of this area. Gate it off. Start the real work in September,” said Allen Armstrong, Blount County Commissioner District One.
Some speculated the county would build a bridge. Commissioner Armstrong says no. “A bridge, you are talking $10-$15 million building it. We are talking in house with our county crews. We can do it between $300,000 to a half a million,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said it won’t open until next year. That is not what some drivers want to hear. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s like one of the roads we like to drive down. We like to drive the back roads and stuff like that though,” Bennett said.
The road closure, according to Armstrong, will cause a 10 to 15 minute detour. People travel to Cullman, Wallace State and to Hayden schools via the road. They are closed now due to the coronavirus, but he said it will be a mess once the schools reopen.
