Birmingham police heroes provide meals for health heroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday some Birmingham heroes in blue teamed up to feed some of the other Birmingham heroes on the front lines.
Birmingham Police Captain Ron Sellers worked with with Atlas Tube (a division of Zekelman Industries) to provide lunch and dinner to UAB ER staff.
400 meals will be served to the medical first responders. The BPD volunteers served lunch at 11:30 a.m. and will return around 9 p.m. tonight to serve the evening shift.
The hospital workers were very grateful for the food, which was barbecue, and they said it was delicious.
