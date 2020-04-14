Birmingham couple records 6-part harmony in Easter song

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham couple didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from celebrating Easter through song this year.
For several weeks, Erin and Isaac McDow had been practicing their parts to sing “He is Not Here” by Russell Nagy with their choir at Faith Presbyterian Church on Easter Sunday. When their service was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to create their own Easter performance at home.
The McDows recorded themselves singing six different parts between the two of them. Erin sang first and second soprano and alto, and Isaac sang tenor I, tenor II and the bass parts. They started recording a little after lunch on Easter Sunday and finished the editing that evening.
Isaac met Erin, a former music educator and choir director, while they were both singing and dancing together in the University of Montevallo’s annual Homecoming College Night performances.
They hope their version of “He is Risen” will encourage others who celebrated Easter at home this year.
