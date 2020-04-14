Are you using your gloves correctly?

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If you wear gloves to protect yourself from COVID-19, are you using them correctly?
At a weekly news conference Tuesday, the director of the Cherokee County EMA, Shawn Rogers, told everyone he sees people wear gloves to grocery stores and not use them correctly.
He says the rubber gloves most people use to protect themselves should be single-use only, replaced by another pair.
Rogers says too often he'll see someone touch numerous items, take off the gloves in their car and then touch the same items all over again.
"We call that cross-contamination," Rogers said at the news conference. "And that is absolutely serving, that is serving no one any good. I mean, everything you just touched with those gloves that may be contaminated you've now cross-contaminated that inside your vehicle."
Rogers says to use each pair, throw them away and then put on another pair.
