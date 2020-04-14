Altamont student using 3D printer to make face shields for doctors, nurses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When the COVID-19 outbreak began, Meghan Goyal wanted to help. Her initial thought was to help make lunches for students in need, but when she found out she wasn’t old enough to help, she turned to a 3D printer instead.
For the past two weeks, Meghan Goyal’s 3D printer has been moving nonstop.
“As soon as I wake up, I’ll take the one off from the night before, and then start another one," said Goyal.
The 16-year-old sophomore at The Altamont School is making face shields for doctors and nurses using a 3D printer. The face shields are meant to be worn over an N95 mask to help it last longer.
“I read an article on Bham Support about 3D printing face masks and I took a 3D printing class at Altamont last year. I called the school and sure enough they let me take one of our 3D printers home to use," Goyal said.
Goyal said she can make six to eight face shields a day. She’s already donated nearly 100 to local hospitals across town, and ten of them are currently being used by nurses testing COVID-19 patients in a new clinical drug trial at UAB.
“Everything you see besides the rubber band can be washed with the same sterilizing materials that they use to wash any surgical instruments so it’s very reusable,” Goyal added.
Goyal said her inspiration to help those in the medical field comes from her parents, who are both doctors here in Birmingham.
“I’m glad to have someone on the other side who’s actually being able to use it. My dad is at work now and he comes back and tells me he’s so glad to have this on, and it’s really important," Goyal added.
Goyal knows not everyone has access to a 3D printer, but encourages anyone who can to donate. For more information on Bham Support, click here.
