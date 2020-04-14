AL Retail Association suggesting ways smaller retailers can reopen safely

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many small retailers are in fear of having to close their doors permanently before the current April 30 order expires.
The Alabama Retail Association said many retailers are at 20% of their previous business.
And when restaurants and retailers are the largest private employers in the state, that has huge financial consequences.
The president of Alabama Retail Association Rick Brown is on the COVID-19 emergency small business task force subcommittee. Brown is gathering information from retailers right now to present to the governor and state health officer Friday.
That information will be from businesses of different sizes and different areas across the state, with suggestions about how small retailers can safely put their staffs back to work.
“The economic damage of this health crisis may be greater than the risk that they take by opening. So they are willing to take what measures are recommended by the government so that they can do this and open and they’re pretty certain that they can do it in a safe manner and protect the health of their employees and their customers,” said Nancy Dennis, Director of Public Relations for the Alabama Retail Association.
Dennis said the health of employees and customers is their first concern.
But, many retailers say they’re willing to use CDC guidelines to prevent overcrowding that’s happening at larger stores right now.
This report will be given to the governor and state health officer by Friday, so we’ll keep you updated on a response.
