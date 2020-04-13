YWCA: Calls to domestic violence hotline double during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heartbreaking new numbers are coming in from the YWCA in Birmingham.
The YWCA says the calls into its domestic violence crisis hotline have doubled in the past month.
They’ve been preparing for this spike, though, after seeing similar patterns in Asia and Europe.
While many places are closed right now because of coronavirus, the YWCA says they’re still available for survivors of domestic violence 24/7, but the way they’re able to implement some of the services may change.
The YWCA’s two confidential domestic violence shelters are still open. With more spouses working from home, the YWCA says they’re concerned about many victims not being able to get to the phone to even call the crisis line.
Catherine Alexander-Wright, YWCA Associate VP of Domestic Violence and Supportive Services said, "The calls are largely more crisis-oriented, seeking immediate safety and shelter, rather than just being information or referrals. So our calls have increased, as have the nature of the calls become more urgent.”
The YWCA says if you’re at home with your abuser and you can’t call the crisis line, you can text the National DV hotline: by texting LOVEIS to 22522 or go to thehotline.org.
You can call the YWCA’s 24 hour Crisis Line at 205-322-4878 or 1-800-650-6522.
To learn about other services they provide, click here.
