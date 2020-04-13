A visual look at the devastation across Alabama from the Easter Sunday tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 FIRST ALERT meteorologist Wes Wyatt edited video and viewer pictures of some of the devastation seen from the air and the ground after the Easter Sunday night tornadoes in Alabama.
Dozens of homes were destroyed, roofs blown off, cars crushed and trees tossed like spears through neighborhoods.
NWS crews confirmed tornadoes in Carbon Hill, Boaz, Oneonta, Locust Fork, and Cullman in central Alabama.
Amazingly, and thankfully, no one was killed in Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.