United Way of Central Alabama establishes Community Crisis Fund

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Way of Central Alabama has set up a Community Crisis Fund to help local nonprofits.
The fund will be used to help local nonprofits meet the needs of the individuals they serve during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things like food, things like client utility bills that need to be paid. Prescription assistance, emergency medical transportation services. Things like that help meet people’s immediate need,” says Sara Newell, Senior Vice President for Community Impact.
For more information on how to apply for the fund or donate, click here.
