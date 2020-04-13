Police: men kicked in door, zip tied people in a Trussville home during burglary

Police: men kicked in door, zip tied people in a Trussville home during burglary
Burglary investigation in Trussville (Source: Trussville Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff | April 13, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 1:43 PM

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville police are looking for at least two men who are on camera kicking open a door to a home in the 3800 block of Creekside Way.

Officers say around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night, during the stormy weather, the men forced their way into the home through the basement and front doors, and then used zip ties to tie everyone up in the home.

The homeowner says the men stole $20,000 in jewelry, including a gold necklace with the words Ganja Mann, and three firearms from his residence.

The male victim said he was able to escape the zip ties and fire around 14 rounds from a .223 toward a silver SUV (possibly a Suburban, Tahoe or Escalade) the suspects were in when they drove off.

Investigators recovered narcotics from the victim’s home and evidence technicians collected physical evidence from the scene.

Creekside Way Burglary

Incident Type: Burglary 1st Incident Date: 4/12/2020 Location: 3800 Block of Creekside Way, Trussville, AL 35173 Case #: 202000736 On 4/12/2020 at or around 19:45 a home invasion occurred in the 3800 block of Creekside Way. The homeowner advised that multiple unknown males forced entry into his home through the basement door and front door and then used zip ties to detain everyone in the home. The homeowner further advised that the suspects stole $20,000 in jewelry, to include a gold necklace with the words ganja mann, & three firearms from his residence. The victim was able to escape the zip ties and fire at or around 14 rounds from a .223 toward a silver SUV (possibly a Suburban, Tahoe or Escalade) that the suspects fled in. Investigators recovered narcotics from the victim’s residence and evidence technicians collected physical evidence from the scene. Based on information obtained in interviews it appears that this incident was an isolated event and that the suspect(s) targeted this individual for specific items within his home. If you have any information related to this case you’re encouraged to contact the Trussville Police Department at 205-655-2101 or via email at crimetip@trussville.org. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama. No additional information will be made available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Detective Ben Short Public Information Officer Trussville Police Department O: 205-582-6819 bshort@trussville.org

Posted by Trussville Police Department on Monday, April 13, 2020

Based on information from interviews officers say this incident was an isolated event and the suspect(s) targeted this individual for specific items within his home.

If you have any information related to this case you’re encouraged to contact the Trussville Police Department at 205-655-2101 or via email at crimetip@trussville.org.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.