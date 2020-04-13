Police: men kicked in door, zip tied people in a Trussville home during burglary

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville police are looking for at least two men who are on camera kicking open a door to a home in the 3800 block of Creekside Way.
Officers say around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night, during the stormy weather, the men forced their way into the home through the basement and front doors, and then used zip ties to tie everyone up in the home.
The homeowner says the men stole $20,000 in jewelry, including a gold necklace with the words Ganja Mann, and three firearms from his residence.
The male victim said he was able to escape the zip ties and fire around 14 rounds from a .223 toward a silver SUV (possibly a Suburban, Tahoe or Escalade) the suspects were in when they drove off.
Investigators recovered narcotics from the victim’s home and evidence technicians collected physical evidence from the scene.
Based on information from interviews officers say this incident was an isolated event and the suspect(s) targeted this individual for specific items within his home.
If you have any information related to this case you’re encouraged to contact the Trussville Police Department at 205-655-2101 or via email at crimetip@trussville.org.
