Pastor talks about powerful image of crosses after Easter storms in Dora

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - Signs of storm damage stretch from the front of Lawler Missionary Baptist church to the back. Some of the debris on the church grounds isn’t even from the church.
"Part of the bricks have turned lose and came down off the wall," said Ronnie Crapps, Pastor.
But the signs of the storm don't bother the pastor.
"Material things can be replaced. No lives lost," said Pastor Ronnie Crapps, Pastor, "It could have been a lot worse."
The pastor says the punch of this storm on Easter Sunday isn't twisted irony.
"Sometimes we want to question the Lord on the timing of events. There's a purpose in it all. We may not understand it today. May not understand it tomorrow, but one day we will," said Pastor Crapps.
The storm also snatched down two crosses in the front of the church....but the middle cross remained. It’s an image, that’s now captured social media. The pastor believes on the holiday where people celebrate that Christ is alive -- God was showing He is.
“The cross in the middle symbolizes that. The two on the ground - they represent me and you. We failed. God never fails,” said Pastor Crapps.
