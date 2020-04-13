Montgomery native, NFL star Tarvaris Jackson killed in crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Alabama State University football player and quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks has died in a single-vehicle crash.
Tarvaris Dandre Jackson, 36, died Sunday night in a crash just outside Montgomery, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Pike Road near Antioch Lane, seven miles south of Montgomery. Carswell said Jackson was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned.
Jackson was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, Carswell added.
Jackson had a 10-year career in the National Football League and won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. After the NFL, Jackson coached for a time with ASU before joining the Tennessee State Football staff as a quarterback’s coach in 2019.
We have reached out to ASU for reaction to Jackson’s death.
The Montgomery native and graduate of Sidney Lanier High School leaves behind a wife and three children.
