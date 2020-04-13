MBUSI donates 30,000 masks to Tuscaloosa County first responders and others

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama business has stepped in at least twice to make sure people who need masks for protection from coronavirus have them.
“Everybody is having to be very judicious with the supply, trying to make sure things last because we’re not ever certain where the next supply will come from,” Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson told a crowd Thursday.
Tuscaloosa County is better equipped to handle coronavirus going forward because of a donation of 30,000 masks by Mercedes Benz US International last week.
"9,000 will immediately be given to the hospital and then will be spread across a number of first responders and medical personnel,” Judge Robertson continued.
Judge Robertson made the announcement Thursday while surrounded by paramedics, police and fire fighters. Some Mercedes officials were on hand to hand off the supplies, but they were not authorized to comment on the gift.
Many of the masks will also go to Tuscaloosa-area nursing homes for people caring for some of those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
“I think I can speak for all citizens in how much we appreciate the creativity Mercedes came up with to help make this happen,” Robertson added.
Mercedes is also taking surgical drape fabric to be cut and sewn into several thousand masks for DCH Regional Medical Center.
