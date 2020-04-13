Man killed during assault on I-65 access ramp in B’ham, woman charged with domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was assaulted on the I-65 South access ramp at Daniel Payne Drive on March 6 around 2:30 p.m.
Authorities identified the victim as 51-year-old Quintin Dewayne Martin.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Martin sustained blunt force injuries during a reported assault, while walking down the ramp.
The preliminary investigation suggests Martin got out of the car traveling on the southbound ramp and began to walk in the opposite direction of the ramp.
Officers say the car’s driver then drove down the opposite direction of the ramp and struck Martin from behind. The driver of the vehicle left the scene. It appears the motive in this incident is domestic.
50-year-old Patrice Lawson-Williams was arrested in the case. A Domestic Violence 1st Degree warrant was obtained with a $30,000 bond. Upon notification of the death of the victim, detectives will pursue further charges.
The coroner’s office says Martin was transported to UAB Hospital.
He was pronounced dead March 12, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
