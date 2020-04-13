Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent, who police say barricaded himself in a church for four hours, is facing charges on suspicion of sexually abusing multiple children over several years. The Arizona Republic reports police in Sierra Vista said Friday that Dana Thornhill had been arrested the previous night following an armed standoff at a church in nearby Huachuca City. Sierra Vista police said officers had been surveilling Thornhill for some time and suspected that he was involved in the “continuous” abuse of multiple children in Sierra Vista. Thornhill faces two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, and two charges of sexual assault. It was not known if he had an attorney.