Ivey: Mazda Toyota plant on adjusted timeline for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two reports Monday said the Mazda Toyota plant opening in North Alabama will be delayed.
The reason for the delay is the Coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Ivey confirmed the adjusted timeline in a statement.
Governor Kay Ivey said, “I understand the challenges posed by COVID-19 to the construction and operation of a major manufacturing facility like Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA. I am confident that the automakers will move forward on their adjusted timeline to begin production at the Alabama facility, where they will turn out world-class vehicles. We’ll work with company leaders to assist them to bring this project to completion.”
No word on how far the delay will be pushed back. The first hiring phase for the plant started in January.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.