Happy anniversary, even during a pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Angela Hollman and her husband just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.
That’s a milestone of course, and the couple had planned to take a trip to celebrate the big day.
The coronavirus pandemic changed their plans and Angela said she just stopped thinking about going anywhere.
But she said on April 11, the morning of her anniversary, her husband surprised her with breakfast in bed. Angela said that was enough for her, but her husband had another surprise in mind.
He went to work, came home and took a shower as normal. When he came out of the bathroom he was dressed up and told Angela to get dressed they were going out to dinner.
Out to dinner that night meant a beautiful dinner out back on the patio. Their son was their chef!
Angela said, “Although our world seems to be turned upside down during these times he made a way to make our day special.”
Congratulations!
