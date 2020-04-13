Gradual clearing Monday; cooler air moves in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. It was a very busy in the weather center yesterday tracking numerous severe thunderstorms producing damaging winds and tornadoes. We saw storms that moved through Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Jefferson, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties that produced a swath of wind and possible tornado damage yesterday evening. What is amazing is that our in-house models showed this potential over 48 hours before the event occurred. The Southeast recorded at least 39 tornado reports yesterday and over 200 wind reports. No doubt this will be classified as a severe weather (and tornado) outbreak. The nasty storms are out of here and will impact the eastern United States today where an enhanced risk for storms has been issued across the Carolinas. We are currently dealing with very breezy conditions. Wind Advisory will expire by 8 am. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s. We will see clouds slowly decrease today giving way to a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 60s this afternoon. We will see a little bit of a northwesterly breeze at 10-15 mph. You will need a jacket if you plan on being outside this evening as temperatures drop into the 50s.
First Alert: The big story for the next couple of mornings will be the cool air moving into Central Alabama. Temperatures are expected to dip into the low to mid 40s Tuesday morning. Dry air will continue to pour into our state tomorrow giving us a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will remain five to eight degrees below average with highs in the mid 60s. Our average high for April 14th is 74°F.
Potential Frost: There’s a chance we could see temperatures dip into the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. A weak cold front will reinforce cooler air across our area Tuesday night. Latest models are showing us dry Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. If we see a frost, it would likely occur along and north of I-20/59. The chilly temperatures will continue through Thursday morning. Our morning temperatures will gradually warm up near average by this weekend with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Small Rain Chance
Friday Evening: Models are showing a weak cold front moving into our area Friday evening. We will likely warm up into the mid 70s Friday afternoon with a chance for rain during the evening and overnight hours. Most of the rain should be out of here by late Saturday morning.Weekend Forecast: Most of Saturday will remain dry with temperatures approaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our next rain chance is expected to develop Sunday evening and into Monday morning as a disturbance moves through our area. Temperatures are forecast to remain near average. No sign of any severe weather or temperature extremes over the next seven days. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather information.Have a safe Monday-
