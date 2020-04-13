Gradual clearing Monday; cooler air moves in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. It was a very busy in the weather center yesterday tracking numerous severe thunderstorms producing damaging winds and tornadoes. We saw storms that moved through Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Jefferson, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties that produced a swath of wind and possible tornado damage yesterday evening. What is amazing is that our in-house models showed this potential over 48 hours before the event occurred. The Southeast recorded at least 39 tornado reports yesterday and over 200 wind reports. No doubt this will be classified as a severe weather (and tornado) outbreak. The nasty storms are out of here and will impact the eastern United States today where an enhanced risk for storms has been issued across the Carolinas. We are currently dealing with very breezy conditions. Wind Advisory will expire by 8 am. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s. We will see clouds slowly decrease today giving way to a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 60s this afternoon. We will see a little bit of a northwesterly breeze at 10-15 mph. You will need a jacket if you plan on being outside this evening as temperatures drop into the 50s.