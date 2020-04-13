Governor Ivey allows parole hearings to resume in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey issued a supplemental emergency proclamation, which directs the Board of Pardons and Paroles to resume parole hearings, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proclamation stipulates that hearings will resume in a manner that reduces person-to-person interaction.
“The health, safety and well-being of all Alabamians is paramount during this evolving health pandemic. It is vitally important we keep Alabama’s criminal justice system functioning for the good of public safety,” said Governor Ivey. “As we continue evaluating our efforts throughout this process, we have worked diligently to ensure efficiency and continuity of critical government services by allowing for virtual meetings. I appreciate the Board of Pardons and Paroles for collaborating with my Office to ensure we continue their important work.”
As part of the efforts to combat COVID-19, Ivey’s office confirmed any provision of Alabama law allowing individuals to appear in person at a meeting of the Board is suspended.
The Board of Pardons and Paroles will also allow views to be presented to them through written or emailed statements, as well as by phone.
