Food bank, shelters struggling to keep shelves stocked during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While supply might be low, the hope and dedication to help others are at an all-time high.
We spoke with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and Firehouse Ministries Homeless Shelter. They both said this is a challenging time, but they are overwhelmed by the support and love from the community.
Firehouse Shelters said right now their shelves are stocked, but there is a fear and uncertainty of how long that will last.
They said restaurants that have closed down, churches, businesses, and the food bank, have helped the shelter provide close to 200 meals a day and snacks.
The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said their supply is low.
And while they have placed orders for truckloads of food, that takes time, and some orders have had to be cancelled because they can’t be fulfilled.
But with people like you donating funds to the food bank, and organizations like United Way, and Feeding America, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said they’re determined to meet the need.
“It’s a little unsettling this is the lowest I’ve seen our warehouse ever become a few months ago, no one thought that we’d be facing the situation that we’re facing right now, and there’s not really a playbook for it, but if there’s one thing that we’re good at, it’s evolving to meet the needs," said Elizabeth Wix, Director of Partnerships and Interim Executive Manager.
Tarrant Elementary: 1269 Portland St. Birmingham, AL 35217, 3rd Saturday of each month, 8:30 a.m.
Montevallo Boys & Girls Club: 420 Vine St. Montevallo, AL 35115, 4th Thursday of each month, 8:30 a.m.
Jonesboro Elementary: 125 Owen Ave. Bessemer, AL 35020, 3rd Saturday of each month, 10:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.