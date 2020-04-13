Flooding concerns continue across central Alabama through overnight hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that the tornado threat is essentially over for central Alabama, flash flooding remains a concern for some areas through the overnight hours.
Flash Flood Warnings blanket many counties. As of 11 p.m. Sunday night, that includes most of Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Fayette, and Walker counties. Other counties may be added as the line of storms pushes eastward.
If you do have a good reason to be out and about tonight, turn around - don’t drown. The best advice - just stay home.
