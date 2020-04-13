Cleanup underway in Carbon Hill after tornado damage

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of people in Carbon Hill in Walker County are cleaning up after Sunday’s tornado.
The people in Walker County have lived through tornadoes in past, but that doesn’t mean it’s not scary as it hit some of them very close to home. One of the hardest hit areas in Walker County is right off Nauvoo Road in Carbon Hill.
“As we got to living room. We turned on the TV and by then it was too late. He shut the door and we just laid against the door. We heard it go over. It sounded like a freight train,” Christina Miller said.
“I think it’s a miracle that no one was hurt right here in these manufactured homes that were rolled. Very fortunate that everyone came out okay here,” John De Block with the National Weather Service said.
Still the damage left those who live in Carbon Hill shaken.
“It tears your heart up to see what people put into their places, trying to have a home when all of a sudden it’s gone,” Randall Garrison said.
Despite the damage and destruction, no one lost their lives. Some people had minor injuries. People rushed to pull them from the wreckage.
Some are repairing their homes others. Others are looking for new places to live.
“Shocked. I knew it was going to be bad in the daylight, but it was even worse than what I thought,” Miller said.
Power crews are working to restore power to after a number of power poles were snapped by the storm.
