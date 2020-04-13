Cleanup starts in Dora after powerful Easter storms

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - The howl of wind and rain during the peak of Easter storms in Dora - replaced by the roar of chainsaws and heavy equipment Monday.
Storm damage dotted Mill Creek Estates. Of the 25 homes in the community, neighbors say about a third of the families are dealing with some kind of clean-up.
"Have car damage, decks off, roof damage," said Carol Lay, neighbor.
Including Carol Lay whose home is now almost hidden from the street because of debris. Her roof was damaged, which caused flooding. She rode out the storm in her basement. Her air conditioning unit was also damaged.
“It was like a suction more than anything. I thought the house was going to explode. It pulled that hard and let it down, and it was all over,” said Lay.
Debris was temporarily trapped her inside.
“There were trees into the house, so I couldn’t get out through the basement. Came upstairs and the doors - it had blown so many limbs and leaves,” said Lay. “So, it took me a minute to get out.”
She watched crews clear those trees away Monday. She is thankful that what was damaged during the storm can all be fixed or replaced.
