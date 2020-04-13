Clean up begins in storm damaged Tuscaloosa neighborhood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The sound of chainsaws roared throughout Tuscaloosa’s North River subdivision Monday.
George Hassell did his part helping to clean up some of the storm damage from Sunday night.
“I got up here this morning and trees were everywhere. You couldn’t get in, and they had to work their way in,” Hassell told WBRC.
You could still see some of the cleaning up and repair work happening here hours later.
Reiner Goers was one of dozens of homeowners here who suffered damage. He and his wife heard tornado sirens and rushed into a small room for safety.
“We had no choice. We had half a minute after that siren to go to a storage area,” Goers explained.
Soon after the heard the sound of trees snapping and hit their home and others.
“Then a tree came through the wall. Then others came, hit the roof and then the water and then the suspended ceiling fell down,” said Goers.
Trees that stood for decades were twisted in two and blown into homes. Those downed trees are being moved now, but it’s not easy.
“Crews out here trying to cut trees so we can get the roof covered. Cause there’s a big hole in his roof to get covered up,” Hassell continued.
