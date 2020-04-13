Carbon Hill woman describes being picked up by tornado

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Amy Tucker and her family spent Monday digging through what’s left of their mobile home after a tornado picked it up with them inside on Easter Sunday in Carbon Hill.
“Before we could even get to the kitchen, It hit. It just flipped us. I mean we flipped upside down and all I knew to do was grab my youngest son. I held onto him for dear life. I did not turn loose of him,” Tucker said.
Tucker and her family were pinned down under the rubble of her trailer when the wind picked up again.
“I reckon the tail end of the tornado came around and picked every bit of it back up again just slung everything off of us and to the side. Me and my little boy was just laying there in the open. We stood up and we were fine,” Tucker said.
Her 18-year-old also rode out the storm in their trailer. She says her late husband must have been watching over them.
“It’s a miracle. I mean we shouldn’t have walked away from that. My 10-year-old said it was his daddy. His daddy is in heaven. He said daddy held us down mama,” Tucker said.
Once the family made it out, someone found a Bible with the pages turned to a certain scripture that Tucker says described what they just went through and talked about how to make it through a storm.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.