Carbon Hill Tornado Survivor: ‘I thought I was going to die’

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - You can see the outline where a trailer once stood. The EF-1 tornado picked it up and threw it several yards away.
It exploded on impact with the homeowner inside. The man who didn’t want to be identified tells us he didn’t have time to get out.
“It started blowing real bad and lifted it up and tumbled and rolled and I landed on the other side of it and crawled away from it,” he said.
The man has lived here for 30 years. He says he’s thankful beyond words to walk away from this.
“Thought I was going to die. I trusted God and he took care of me,” the man added.
Once he crawled out of his home, he was eventually able to make it to the hospital. He has numerous staples and stitches in his back but otherwise doing okay.
