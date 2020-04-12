Suspect in Brighton stabbing charged with manslaughter

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been charged with manslaughter for a stabbing that took place on Saturday.
According to authorities, deputies were called to the Holiday Mobile Home Park around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, deputies found a deceased 27-year-old male.
Witnesses told police that 33-year-old Jesus Rodriguez had gotten into an altercation with the victim at the Everday Store on Bessemer Super Highway. The victim followed the suspect to the mobile home park. The suspect then stabbed the victim to death.
Rodriguez has been charged with manslaughter and is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.