Severe weather damages hundreds of homes in Ouachita Parish, officials say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - During an afternoon news conference, City of Monroe officials said hundreds of homes were damaged due to severe weather on Easter Sunday.
Mayor Jamie Mayo estimated that 200-300 homes were damaged in Monroe, West Monroe and the rest of Ouachita Parish.
Officials say the Monroe Regional Airport airfield suffered some damage, along with hangars and private planes.
No fatalities are reported at this time. Officials say there are a few injuries. The extent of these injuries is unclear.
In Monroe, officials say several neighborhoods received damage. In West Monroe, officials reported significant damage on the south side of the city. There were also reports of trees down across various parts of the parish, including the Bawcomville area and the Fairbanks area.
Officials are reaching out to hotel owners to see about securing rooms for displaced residents. They expect to need around 200 rooms.
They are encouraging people to call 211 or 318-329-2508 if someone is displaced and needs help.
Note: Police are asking that people not go driving around to look at storm damage. Power lines and trees are down in parts of the Ouachita Parish area. Emergency crews and first responders are working to do their jobs and they need the roads clear so they can restore power and assess the damage.
