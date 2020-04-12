Local pastor says the church is empty but Jesus is alive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For Pastor Daryl Warren preaching to an empty church on Easter Sunday is something he never thought he would do.
“It’s strange, but we’re still thankful we’re able to get the word of God out,”said Warren.
New St. James Baptist Church is practicing social distancing, which means empty pews and a congregation watching online.
“Through Youtube or Facebook Live, we thank God we are still able to get the word out,” according to Warren.
Coronavirus isn’t the only obstacle for Warren and his church this Easter. Warren was going to preach to his congregation in the parking lot, but that wasn’t possible because of the severe weather.
Warren says the main priority is keeping everyone safe, but he's excited for the day when the church is once again full.
"We're ready to have them back in the sanctuary so we can fellowship together," said Warren.
The church may look different these days, but Warren says God's message will always find a way.
“We still going to celebrate because the tomb is empty, Jesus arose and is alive today,” said Warren.
