'It was 30 seconds and done’: Storm knocks trees down, home damaged on Walker-Jefferson County line

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and his family are safe Sunday night, but in shock after a severe storm brought a huge tree down on his home.
Mark Knight said the tree destroyed half of his home causing the roof to cave in.
This is the Mills Creek neighborhood just off Highway 78 in Dora near Walker-Jefferson county line.
Many homes in the neighborhood sustained severe damage.
Knight and his family will have to find another place to stay as they process how to deal with the damage to their home.
Knight said neighbors came out quickly to help each other after what he called a very fast-moving storm. He said it hit and was gone in about 30 seconds.
About 75 people came through to clear huge trees to allow first responders to get in and look around.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.