First Alert Weather Day for the likelihood to see tornadoes and damaging winds

Timing Breakdown: This morning through 10 AM: Scattered showers and a few storms will move into North and Central Alabama. Threat for severe storms is very low with this first round as the atmosphere will remain mostly stable. Most of us will see rain, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Sunday 10 AM- 1 PM: We could continue to see showers and storms move in from the southwest. A warm front will begin to move into our area. Once a wave of rain and storms move through, temperatures and dew points will likely climb into the 60s and 70s. Once the warm and unstable air moves in, we could see a lull in the activity during the early afternoon hours. It will set us up for the potential to see discrete storms to form in west Alabama during the late afternoon and early evening hours. 1 PM Sunday - 2 AM Monday: I think this will be the time period to really be weather aware. We could see discrete, or individual storms develop in Mississippi and move into west Alabama between 2 PM - 7 PM. These supercells will be capable of producing strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for a long period of time. They can also produce very large hail. These supercells will continue to move through our area during the evening hours. There's a chance these storms could slowly become a line of storms capable of producing widespread wind in parts of east Alabama after 8-9pm. Models hint we could see one last round of a few supercells generating for areas along and north of I-20/59 between 9pm-midnight. It remains to be seen if the atmosphere can recover to generate additional severe storms at this time. I can't rule it out though. Most of the storms will be in Georgia and out of Alabama by 2 AM Monday morning.