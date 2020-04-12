First Alert Weather Day for the likelihood to see tornadoes and damaging winds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and Happy Easter! It is going to be an active day across the entire Southeast as showers and storms move into our area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the likelihood of seeing widespread severe weather across all of Central Alabama. A moderate risk, or a threat level four out of five, has been issued for all of Central Alabama. It means we could see widespread severe storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and very large hail the size of golf balls. Tornadoes that form today have the potential to be strong and stay on the ground for a long period of time. This will be a long duration event. Several locations could see severe storms more than once. You will need to pay careful attention to the weather between 1pm and all the way up until 2 AM Monday morning for the potential to see severe weather. Do not let your guard down if a storm passes over you!
This morning we are dealing with stable conditions meaning severe weather is not expected through 10am. We are seeing showers and a few thunderstorms moving through the northern half of Mississippi and Alabama this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s. We are waiting on a warm front that will lift northwards into Central Alabama by this afternoon. Along this warm front, temperatures and humidity levels will go up. It will set the stage for severe weather across our area this afternoon and especially this evening.
Wind Advisory: A wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting at 12 PM today and continues until early Monday morning at 3 AM. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Combination of rain and wind from non-thunderstorm activity, we could easily see a few trees come down. Winds will really pick up tonight. Secure all patio furniture this morning if you can. Otherwise, you might lose things. Flash Flood Watch: A flash flood watch is out for Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties through early Monday morning for the potential to see 2" to 3.5" of rain. Most people should be off the roads, but it is important to never drive into a flooded area. Turn around, don't drown!
Here's a breakdown on the timing of the storms. There remains uncertainty on exactly when the warm front will move into our area and how much rain we could see. Most of the models show the unstable air moving into Central Alabama by 3pm. There's always a chance that the severe threat decreases due to what happens from each wave of rain and storms. It is something we will monitor on radar throughout the day. We hope this forecast is wrong. Unfortunately, models agree that the conditions will be extremely favorable for dangerous storms.
Main Concern For Severe Storms in Central Alabama: 1 PM Sunday through 1 AM Monday
Timing Breakdown: This morning through 10 AM: Scattered showers and a few storms will move into North and Central Alabama. Threat for severe storms is very low with this first round as the atmosphere will remain mostly stable. Most of us will see rain, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Sunday 10 AM- 1 PM: We could continue to see showers and storms move in from the southwest. A warm front will begin to move into our area. Once a wave of rain and storms move through, temperatures and dew points will likely climb into the 60s and 70s. Once the warm and unstable air moves in, we could see a lull in the activity during the early afternoon hours. It will set us up for the potential to see discrete storms to form in west Alabama during the late afternoon and early evening hours. 1 PM Sunday - 2 AM Monday: I think this will be the time period to really be weather aware. We could see discrete, or individual storms develop in Mississippi and move into west Alabama between 2 PM - 7 PM. These supercells will be capable of producing strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for a long period of time. They can also produce very large hail. These supercells will continue to move through our area during the evening hours. There's a chance these storms could slowly become a line of storms capable of producing widespread wind in parts of east Alabama after 8-9pm. Models hint we could see one last round of a few supercells generating for areas along and north of I-20/59 between 9pm-midnight. It remains to be seen if the atmosphere can recover to generate additional severe storms at this time. I can't rule it out though. Most of the storms will be in Georgia and out of Alabama by 2 AM Monday morning.
What to Do: Make sure you have a plan in place for today. Know where you are going to go when a warning is issued. Manufactured homes will not be a safe place in today's storms. You will need to find a shelter that can protect you. Remember that you want to move to a centralized area of your home away from windows. A basement, bathroom, closet, or hallway can work. Wear shoes and grab a helmet. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today. A NOAA Weather Radio and downloading our app are great resources. Never rely on an outdoor tornado siren. They are only meant to be heard outdoors. Make sure you keep all electronics charged today. Wind is a big threat with today's storms. Power outages will be likely.
Rainfall Totals: Northern half of Alabama could see 1-3 inches of rain. Higher totals possible in far north Alabama. Flooding could be a concern north of I-20/59.
Severe Weather vs. COVID-19 Preparedness: Please remember that the imminent threat of severe weather will always be your first priority over COVID-19 distancing. If a tornado warning is issued, going to a shelter will always be your first priority. It is the most imminent threat to your life. If you have to go to a shelter with other people attending, just make sure you wear a mask and stay as far away from other people as possible. Please contact your city for information regarding shelters opening up in your area.
Monday’s Forecast: Monday will give way to a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions. Northwest winds will continue at 10-15 mph with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. It will trend cool as we head into Monday night and Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the mid 40s. Staying Cool and Dry this Upcoming Week: We will likely remain dry for most of the week. There’s a small chance for showers late Tuesday night and again on Friday. High temperatures are expected to remain below average with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows will likely dip into the 40s. There’s a chance we could see a frost in some spots as temperatures dip into the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App. We will keep you updated throughout the day as the weather evolves.
