Damage, roads impassable in Oneonta

Downed power lines cause fire in Oneonta Al
By WBRC Staff | April 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 9:09 PM

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - There are reports of damage, power lines and trees down across Oneonta in Blount County.

Oneonta Fire and Rescue posted this on social media “Most roads are impassable. We are experiencing a high volume of traffic from onlookers that are looking at damage. It has hampered response efforts by emergency personnel. Please remain indoors at your residence until after all roads are deemed safe.”

At lease two people got video of sparking power lines near the Huddle House in Oneonta.

Sparking wires near Huddle House in Oneonta SOURCE: @officiallydanno

Storm damage in the Susan Moore area washed out part of Wilson Chapel Road.

Part of road washed out in Susan Moore. (Source: Rex and Kodi Harper)

Huge trees were uprooted in the Oneonta and Locust Fork area.

Tree uprooted in Locust Fork (Source: Kaelyn and Alyssa)
Eastwood community in Oneonta (Source: Leslie Pennimgton)
Huge tree down between Springville and Oneonta (Source: Raetta Young)

