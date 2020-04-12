Damage, roads impassable in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - There are reports of damage, power lines and trees down across Oneonta in Blount County.
Oneonta Fire and Rescue posted this on social media “Most roads are impassable. We are experiencing a high volume of traffic from onlookers that are looking at damage. It has hampered response efforts by emergency personnel. Please remain indoors at your residence until after all roads are deemed safe.”
At lease two people got video of sparking power lines near the Huddle House in Oneonta.
Storm damage in the Susan Moore area washed out part of Wilson Chapel Road.
Huge trees were uprooted in the Oneonta and Locust Fork area.
