Carbon Hill closed after storms cause widespread damage

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Carbon Hill was closed Sunday night with no one allowed in or out.
A Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy said there were some minor injuries, but he said the city looked “pretty rough.”
The types of injuries are broken bones, scratches.
TJ Armstrong with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said homes were damaged and some mobile homes were overturned in the storms.
First responders say people trying to look at damage or check on loved ones are making it hard for them to get in and help where they need to.
The message is to please stay at home, don’t get out.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.