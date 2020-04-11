Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe thunderstorms are likely across all of Central Alabama with the primary risk coming between 2 pm Sunday and 2 am Monday. Threats include tornadoes, some of which could be strong, damaging straight line winds up to 70 MPH, and hail up to golf ball size. Localized flooding could also occur. Winds will also be breezy outside of thunderstorms with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.
Expect gradual increasing clouds through the day. After a chilly beginning to the weekend, the air mass will begin to moderate through the day as winds shift from the Northeast to a Southeasterly wind flow this afternoon as our area of high pressure shifts to the east over The Carolinas. With ample sunshine coupled with the wind shift today afternoon temperatures will be at 70 or above through the afternoon.
Clouds will continue increasing tonight as the storm system grows stronger over The Central Plains. Winds will increase flowing in from the south and temperatures will remain mild through the overnight with lows around 50. This will be the set-up for the potential Severe Weather Sunday which could develop into a high impact event. Showers and thunderstorms will return late tonight but strong storm development is expected to be limited although some hail producing storms may develop overnight.
A warm front will develop along The Gulf Coast early tomorrow morning and move north through the morning and afternoon. The air will become increasingly unstable through the period which will lead to a period of strong-to-severe storms across the entire Gulf Coast Region. Any thunderstorms which do form will have the potential to become severe rapidly producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds. Even outside the thunderstorm activity winds will gust in the 30-40-mph range which will likely produce a wind advisory for the area.
Again, this could be a significant Severe Weather Event raising concerns for strong long-track tornadoes along with the damaging winds and large hail which will likely also accompany the storms. The system will likely develop from a line of storms with embedded Super Cell Thunderstorms along and ahead of the main line of storms. As these will be fast moving storms, everyone should stay aware of developing weather conditions and be prepared to take quick action if the storms approach your area especially during the late afternoon Sunday. The prospects for rain totals of 2-3 inches will be highest in areas to the north which may result in localized flooding.
A much quieter weather pattern will develop in the coming week with with temperatures actually running a few degrees below normal. Another area of low pressure may develop over the Gulf and move northeast along the East Coast which could bring a few showers Tuesday night and Wednesday primarily in East Alabama.
