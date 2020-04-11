Saturday Morning Weather

Again, this could be a significant Severe Weather Event raising concerns for strong long-track tornadoes along with the damaging winds and large hail which will likely also accompany the storms. The system will likely develop from a line of storms with embedded Super Cell Thunderstorms along and ahead of the main line of storms. As these will be fast moving storms, everyone should stay aware of developing weather conditions and be prepared to take quick action if the storms approach your area especially during the late afternoon Sunday. The prospects for rain totals of 2-3 inches will be highest in areas to the north which may result in localized flooding.