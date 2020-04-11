Governor Kay Ivey encourages Alabamians to seek storm shelter regardless of social distancing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - With severe weather expected to impact our state Easter Sunday, many people rely on community shelters for protection. But Governor Ivey’s shelter in place order and nationwide social distancing recommendations may create some confusion about whether or not it is safe or even legal to leave your home.
Today Gov Ivey released the statement clarifying that it is okay to leave your home to go to a shelter.
“Unfortunately, Alabama is far too familiar with the unpredictability of severe weather. Our state stands prepared and ready to face whatever Mother Nature brings, even amidst a health pandemic. Both the National Weather Service and the State Public Health Department remind Alabamians that the use of shelters and other resources take precedent, should the need arise. The safety and protection of Alabama lives is paramount. Be sure to tune in to your trusted weather source, and stay weather aware throughout this holiday weekend.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.